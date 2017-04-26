ESPN Expected to Lay off over 100 On-Air Staffers

Lay offs began Wednesday morning at ESPN as the Bristol-based sports network adjusts its media landscape after the loss of millions of cable TV subscribers. The round of lay offs includes on-air staffers from major sports leagues NFL, NHL, and MLB. The news also comes at a time that has left many wondering whether or not the timing was appropriate due to NHL playoffs and just before the NFL draft is set to begin. The major network is looking to work on its online presence and said Wednesday, “On the horizon is more live news video and enhanced video and audio streaming.”
In addition to those 100 on-air staffers, a “limited number of other positions will also be affected,” according to a note sent to all employees on Wednesday morning from ESPN president John Skipper. The lay offs are a result of ESPN shaving costs.
Of those hundred include 17-year NFL reporter, Ed Werder, who was one of the first to announce his departure from the major cable network. You can see more below.