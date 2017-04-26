Harry Styles Announces Week-Long Residency On “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

To coincide with the release of his debut solo album, Harry Styles will spend a week on the Late Late Show with James Corden, although at this point we are unsure the exact capacity Styles will appear on the show.

Corden and Styles announced the residency in a video where Styles inquired about a place he could stay in Los Angeles for a week. While refusing a bed at the host’s home, Styles asks about a spot in the studio, because he wants to “stay somewhere that feels like home.”

Styles and Corden are apparently great friends, and the singer often frequently stops by the show’s studios to visit. His week-long residency begins May 15th.

Via Rolling Stone