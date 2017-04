A 56-year-old man ran into a burning building twice, despite police and firefighters attempting to stop him. Fire and rescue arrived at an apartment fire on Sunday. Several were treated for smoke inhalation and one person was sent to the hospital.

A man named Michael Casteel ignored police and firefighters as he ran into the building, twice. He emerged with two cans of bud light ice. He was arrested for obstructing firefighters and violating the 24/7 sobriety program.

Via KELO