Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are both in final talks to be in John Favreau’s live action remake of ‘The Lion King.’ Rogen will play the appropriately cast warthog, Pumbaa, while Eichner will take on the meerkat, Timon.

The two characters are responsible for one of the original film’s most memorable moments, the “hakuna matata” song. There’s no doubt that the comedy legends will do this song proper justice.

Via The Wrap