101-Year-Old Woman Wins Gold In 100m Dash At World Masters Games (Video)

Ok. You have not excuse for not going out for a light jog around the neighborhood anymore.

Mon Kaur only really started getting involved in athletics at the age of 93, but now she is a certified gold medal winner. The 101-year-old captured the top prize in the 100 meter dash at the recent World Masters Games in New Zealand, labeled by many as the Olympics for veterans.

101-year-old Indian woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games in New Zealand as the only competitor in the 100+ age category. pic.twitter.com/P8VYoTW9Bm — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2017

Not only did she secure the gold in the 100m in a time of 74 seconds, she also captured the top prize in the 200-meter dash, shot-put, and javelin throw.

Kaur maintains a strict diet and exercise routine, and despite receiving no formal training and suffering from severe osteoporosis and a curved spine, she has no plans to stop anytime soon. She told CNN, “I will run as long as Guru’s (God’s) grace is with me. Although I am in such a state of health and I have improved my performance in these games, I will definitely perform better if there is some medical help.”

Via CNN