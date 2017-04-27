Azle Resident Discovers Camel In Their Pool

Only in Texas will you find a camel playing in swimming pool.

Chana Dale of Azle, Texas is the proud owner of a camel, which she along with her husband bought after riding one while vacationing in Jamaica. The camel isn’t their only exotic pet, the couple also own a lemur and a kangaroo.

Ok, so why and how did this camel get into the swimming pool. According to Dale, he’s never done anything like this before. So, best guess is someone left the pool gate open and he fell in.

The camel did run into some trouble trying to get out. Dale tried to get him out using a rope, but he wasn’t budging. She tried to back him up so he could navigate the stairs too, but that didn’t work either. So she headed inside to change assuming she would have to get in the pool to get him out, but by the time she came back out, he had figured it out on his own.

Glad he’s back safe and sound in his own area.