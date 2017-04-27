Canine Corner: Ava

“Hi! My name is Ava, and I would like to tell you my story.

I am only one year old, I and weigh 40 lbs. Before my first birthday, I ended up in a shelter. I was a little girl all alone with nobody who cared about me and no one to help me. I was very thin and had a non-contagious skin condition that made me lose all of my fur and feel terrible.

Due to my skin condition, I was placed in isolation at the shelter which meant that I was in a tiny cage by myself day after day. I was even alone for Christmas and New Year’s Eve with no family. It would have been easy to give up, but I am a sweet puppy with hope in the kindness of strangers.

One of the volunteers started to visit me daily to give me medicine and baths. She cared about me, and I was so happy to have my first friend. It made me blossom into the playful, energetic, loving spirit I’ve always had. Each day the volunteer cared for me, and each day I got better. I was so excited to see her and loved her so much and then one day, something wonderful happened.

My volunteer friend introduced me to her friend who told me I could live with her until I find my forever home. It was the best day ever! I was so happy to be out of the shelter and in a home like other doggies. Now all my fur has grown back, I’ve gained weight, and I feel fabulous!

I am looking for my forever home with my foster mom, so if you like to play, snuggle, go on walks, chase balls, and play with toys… ME TOO! Let’s get together! Maybe you could be my forever family, and I’ll promise to love you and be a good girl! Just give me the chance to show you what having a sweet, lovable, active girl I can be.”

Ava is a sweet, loving girl who has an adorable, happy-go-lucky personality despite her rough beginning. She is crate-trained, spayed, heartworm negative, current on all vaccinations and micro-chipped. She gets along with other dogs, cats and children. All she needs is you!

If you would like to meet this sweet girl and give her the happy ending she deserves, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Ava in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

