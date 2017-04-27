Check Out This Pizza Prom Dress

Prom season is officially upon us.

Let’s be honest, it’s all about the dress. Some ladies want sparkles and others want lace. But what about the pizza fan? Where does a pizza lover go to find the perfect prom dress?

Meet Olivia Mears, who calls herself the Taco Belle. She’s a costume designer and artist living in New York City. Her latest creation…the pizza prom dress, which looks like one delicious dish dress. So pretty you could eat it! It comes with several slices of pepperoni, green onions, black olives, mushrooms, extra cheese, and a deep dish crust. Mmmmmmm.

I will take what is mine with feta and bacon. 🍕👑🍕👑🍕 Dress and throne made out of pizza boxes, hand painted fabrics, and foam for @dominos #pieceofthepiecontest #contest A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

I created a dress that dreams are made of. If only I'd had this for my prom. ✨🍕✨ #pizzadress made & worn by me. A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Perhaps the coolest part of the dress is that when she lays down, it becomes a whole pizza!

Another photo of the dress. It fans out into a whole pizza pie when I sit! For those who are asking where to buy it: it is a *one-of-a-kind* dress handcrafted by me (Avant-Geek). #pizzadress #pizzarella #pizza A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Unfortunately, the pizza prom dress is a one of a kind. Meaning it’s not for sale. Booooooo!