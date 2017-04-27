Chris Soules Made 911 Call After Fatal Crash and Checked Victim’s Pulse

More information is coming out about the tragic accident involving former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules. The 911 call has been obtained by TMZ. In it, Chris tells the operator that he “rear-ended a guy in a tractor,” causing both to fall into separate ditches.

Chris says the victim is unconscious and does not appear to be breathing. He also says the man was bleeding from the mouth and had a faint pulse. He can then be heard asking if anyone at the scene knows how to do CPR.

After confirming that police are on their way, he asks if he can call the dispatcher back and hangs up.

Chris was later arrested at his home after fleeing the accident scene.