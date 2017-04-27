Dolce & Gabanna Under Fire For Promoting “Thin and Gorgeous” On New Sneaker

Would you pay $973… for a pair of sneakers?

Dolce & Gabbana feel someone will, but according to Huffington Post, people are upset about something other than the price… the arrogance of “I’m thin & gorgeous” on the shoe!

Here we go again with more you-must-be-thin-to-be-attractive propaganda.

Thank you guys to make us more strong and popular ❤❤❤❤ with your stupid article 😂😂😂😂❤❤❤ I'M THIN AND GORGEOUS For a writing on a shoe 😂😂😂 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Gabbana has responded to Instagram complaints with “Darling you prefer to be fat and full of cholesterol??? I think you have a problem” … “idiot”… and “u think is better to be fat full of hamburger??? Stupid.”

Gabbana continues drawing negative attention to himself, adding to his recent body-shaming of Lady Gaga, and complaints of him dressing Melania Trump.

Wow!