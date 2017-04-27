Johnny Depp Surprises Guests at Disneyland as Jack Sparrow

Pirates of the Caribbean riders at Disneyland received a special treat last night as Johnny Depp made an appearance as his character, Jack Sparrow. Many fans clapped and cheered as Captain Jack Sparrow was spotted on the balcony outside of the ride talking and jumping around very much like his character.

Inside the ride, the 53-year-old actor rambled and pointed his sword at the guests, who made sure to capture this rare encounter on their phones. While many were in disbelief, some kept their eyes peeled as it was mentioned in a sign at the park that there would be filming there for the day.

Johnny Depp is filming on #POTC & it's brought big crowds to see him on the ride pic.twitter.com/GakWKjX1St — Parks And Cons (@ParksAndCons) April 27, 2017

Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg — Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017