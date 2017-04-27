Khloe Kardashian Sued By Paparazzi Agency For Posting Photo Of Herself Online

Photo Agency “Xposure” took a picture of Khloe Kardashian while she dined at the Miami restaurant Komodo in September 2016.

Xposure claims they could have made money off of the photo, had Khloe not beaten them to the punch and posted the photo on her Instagram. Because of this, Xposure has filed a lawsuit against Kardashian, accusing her of infringing on their copyrights and is seeking $150,000 in damages.

Xposure alleges that the reality star posted the photo of herself illegally, without crediting them and removing the copyright information. In a statement, the company said:

Kardashian’s Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news — and especially news and images of Kardashian herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of Kardashian —who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff’s customers.

Neither Khloe, nor her reps, have commented on the situation.

Via Us Weekly