Kim Kardashian Tearfully Opens Up On Ellen About Paris Robbery And Caitlyn Jenner’s Book

Kim Kardashian does not approve of the way Caitlyn Jenner depicted her mother Kris Jenner in Caitlyn’s new memoir The Secrets of My Life.

The reality star/socialite recently went on Ellen and opened up about her experience with the Paris robbery and her stepfather’s new book. “My heart breaks for my mom,” Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres. “Because I feel like she’s been through so much.” She said she feels like Caitlyn is not being honest about “certain things” about Kris and other facts in the book and when she promotes the memoir. “I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.” She continued, “I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest you know, about my mom now, but it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Kardashian also talked about the Paris robbery saying that she felt the experience has changed her into a better person. Tearing up she said, “I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. Things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before,” she said while adding, “I’m so happy that my kids get this me. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore.”