Man Floats To Canada On Air Mattress To See Girlfriend, Gets Arrested

April 27, 2017 4:25 PM
One Maine resident was arrested after authorities said he tried to cross into Canada without legal authorization on an air mattress.

Canadian border patrol detained 25 year old John Michael Bennett after he took an inflatable mattress across the St. Croix River to New Brunswick Wednesday April 26, 2017 the Portland Press Herald reports. Bennett was reportedly found walking down a road and dripping wet. The Calais resident plead guilty Thursday April 27, 2017 to crossing into Canada illegally.  He says he was motivated by love and that he was trying to protect his pregnant fiancée from a violent ex-boyfriend.

Bennett is getting 2 months in jail then being deported for his stunt.

