Parents Give Their Autistic Son His Very Own Mini Blockbuster At Home

April 27, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Autism, Blockbuster, brother, mini store, Movies, parents, teen

Blockbuster has been on it’s way out for years. In fact you probably didn’t even know a storefront still existed.

The fact that Blockbuster is closing all it’s doors probably doesn’t even register on the importance scale for you. With Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon we have so many different ways to watch movies and TV. However, to one teen, Blockbuster was his thing.

Javier Zuniga’s autistic brother was really sad to hear that Blockbuster was closing down for good. So what did his parents do? Well, they built him his very own mini Blockbuster storefront inside their own house.

How awesome is that!!! Now, if we could only get Blockbuster to send some merchandise his way. He definitely needs a candy shelf!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live