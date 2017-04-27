Parents Give Their Autistic Son His Very Own Mini Blockbuster At Home

Blockbuster has been on it’s way out for years. In fact you probably didn’t even know a storefront still existed.

The fact that Blockbuster is closing all it’s doors probably doesn’t even register on the importance scale for you. With Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon we have so many different ways to watch movies and TV. However, to one teen, Blockbuster was his thing.

Javier Zuniga’s autistic brother was really sad to hear that Blockbuster was closing down for good. So what did his parents do? Well, they built him his very own mini Blockbuster storefront inside their own house.

MY AUTISTIC BROTHER WAS SAD THAT BLOCK BUSTER WAS CLOSING DOWN SO MY PARENTS MADE A MINI ONE AT HOME FOR HIM! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4oo74NBvi — jaavii (@Javiii_Zuniga) April 23, 2017

How awesome is that!!! Now, if we could only get Blockbuster to send some merchandise his way. He definitely needs a candy shelf!