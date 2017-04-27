The Fate Of Bachelor Star Chris Soules Will Rely On His Cell Phone

April 27, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, car crash, cell phone, Chris Soules, prosecution, Reality TV, The Bachelor

Chris Soules’ fate in his fatal car crash case could be determined by his cell phone and social media, and the stakes are high with a possible vehicular manslaughter prosecution.

Law enforcement sources involved in the investigation tell us they’re especially interested to know if Soules was a distracted driver by using his cell phone at the time of the crash.  Sources say law enforcement seized his phone and they will be looking at texts, photos, social media posts and his call log.  Apparently Soules loved to take photos of sunsets as he drove down Iowa roads and regularly posted them on Twitter. He has now since deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

If it’s determined Soules was using his phone at the time of the crash, sources say a vehicular manslaughter charge is definitely on the table.

 

