Top 10 Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs

If you or someone in your family is graduating from high school or college this year, WalletHub Wallet has released its annual 10 best and worst entry-level jobs, which includes 109 positions.
WalletHub’s Top 10 Best Entry-Level Jobs
10. Chemical Engineer
9. Electronics Engineer
8. Software Engineer
7. Training Specialist
6. Safety Representative
5. Electrical Engineer
4. Web Applications Developer
3. Architect
2. Systems Engineer
#1 – Engineer!
WalletHub’s Top 10 Worst Entry-Level Jobs
100. Sheetmetal Mechanic
101. Machinist
102. Carpenter
103. Aircraft Painter
104. Automotive Mechanic
105. Tool and Die Maker
106. Plumber
107. Boilermaker
108. Floor Assembler
109. Welder
Share this info with high school and college students who are uncertain as to their professional goals and encourage them to choose wisely.