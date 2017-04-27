“Wife Of The Year” Pops Her Husband’s 4-Year-Old Zit

Admit it, you LOVE popping zits! In fact, you may even fall into that category of people who follow Dr. Pimple-Popper on Instagram. Perhaps, you just troll YouTube for zit-vids.

Well zit popping isn’t just for the professionals. It’s for wives too!

Meet Khristina Powell, who deserves the “Wife of the Year” Award, after popping her husband Wade’s 4-year-old pimple! While we don’t exactly know what caused Wade’s 4-year-old zit, we do have to thank Khristina for finally getting rid of it. Luckily for Wade, Khristina is a nurse so she sees gross stuff all the time!

When we say gross…we mean GROSS! Warning, the video you are about to see below is utterly disgusting. Watch at your own risk!

Dear Lord in heaven! No. There’s just so much puss! But we can’t look away!