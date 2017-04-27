“Wife Of The Year” Pops Her Husband’s 4-Year-Old Zit

April 27, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Nurse, Pimple, Pops, wife, zit

Admit it, you LOVE popping zits! In fact, you may even fall into that category of people who follow Dr. Pimple-Popper on Instagram. Perhaps, you just troll YouTube for zit-vids.

Well zit popping isn’t just for the professionals. It’s for wives too!

Meet Khristina Powell, who deserves the “Wife of the Year” Award, after popping her husband Wade’s 4-year-old pimple! While we don’t exactly know what caused Wade’s 4-year-old zit, we do have to thank Khristina for finally getting rid of it. Luckily for Wade, Khristina is a nurse so she sees gross stuff all the time!

When we say gross…we mean GROSS! Warning, the video you are about to see below is utterly disgusting. Watch at your own risk!

Dear Lord in heaven! No. There’s just so much puss! But we can’t look away!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live