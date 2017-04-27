Woman Crashes Into Water After Jumping Off 50ft Bridge With 60ft Bungee Rope (Video)

Somehow, this woman escaped this horrific event with only minor injuries.

She received a final check from the safety crew before leaping off the La Negra bridge in the province of Florida in Bolivia. She got the world that everything was ok and leapt. Seconds later, she crashed into the shallow waters below the bridge she was leaping from.

While the video is disturbing, please note she was immediately rushed to a hospital only to be released days later with just a few minor injuries.

Andean Trek is the company that organized the jump. Their director, Oscar Sandoval, said, “The lady jumped from a 15m bridge. The company is paying the medical bills. She does not have fractures, according to the initial diagnosis, but we are awaiting further tests. [The accident] was a human mistake. Somebody did something wrong. We are checking the videos in order to know who or what released the brake of the rope. It is the first time something like this has happened to us; we have a lot of years of experience.”

Via NZ Herald