You Will Soon Be Able to Reserve a Table at Taco Bell’s Private Test Kitchen

It’s a dream for fast food lovers. The Taco Bell test kitchen will be opening its doors to the public and that means you could reserve a table to dine in. That’s right. The same test kitchen where Doritos Locos Tacos and many other creations were whipped up before they were available to the public. The fast food retailer will be working with OpenTable to book a total of 32 guests for a special dinner May 19 in Irvine, California.

Those who do end up snagging a seat will be treated to more than just Taco Bell classics. Guests will also get the first look at new products and menu creations before they are available to the public, a five-course dinner with never-before-seen dishes.

Booking for reservations will be available starting May 5th. But don’t fret if it’s too short of a notice. Taco Bell has said it plans to offer more dining events later this year.