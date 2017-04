Everyone’s moving to Texas. Even the hippos!

Welcome Adhama & Boipelo. The Dallas Zoo is encouraging y’all to come out and meet its newest residents in their new digs which opens today: an African habitat which includes an underwater viewing area.

They’re huge, but agile. Known as ‘river horses.’

#DallasZooHippos!: Simmons Hippo Outpost will open to guests at 11 am – right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony! https://t.co/4qCEAZiIii pic.twitter.com/rJqVMfsr1T — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) April 28, 2017

And they’re vegetarians. They only eat meat if there’s nothing else.