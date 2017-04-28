Did You Know There is a Pickle Juice Flavored Soda

Calling all pickle lovers.

Most of us like our pickles on our burgers and sandwiches, but there’s always that one friend who can eat them all the time by them selves. Now there is a pickle soda. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in Pennsylvania and Ohio is now selling the pickle soda by the bottle. According to the shop it tastes like you would think, pickles. While the flavor isn’t overwhelming, it’s sweet and would definitely satisfy that pickle craving. They’re even made with pure cane sugar. If you don’t feel like traveling to Pennsylvania or Ohio you can order a bottle online for $9.99 or a six pack for $29.99.