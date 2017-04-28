Fat Beaver Stuck In Fence Finally Freed From City Workers (Photos)

April 28, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: animals, Beaver, City, fat, fence, funny, Furry, hamilton, ontario, stuck

Awww this poor beaver found himself stuck in a fence in a city in Ontario.

The poor guy was just a little too chubby for such a stealthy maneuver, and found himself lodged in between a couple of bars outside Sarah Mombourquette’s home.  Luckily, she’s an animal services officer, and was able to use some soap to help the beaver wiggle away from its confinement.

The beaver recovered at a shelter before being transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge before it’s being released into the wild.

Via Canoe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live