Harry Styles Announcing 2017 World Tour Dates

Harry Styles announces his world tour for late 2017, visiting intimate venues around the world. Harry Styles Live On Tour begins with a 13 city run of North America, which kicks off on September 19 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA and runs through October 14 in Phoenix, AZ. The next stop is Europe starting in Paris on October 25 and the tour wraps up in Japan’s EX Theater on December 8. All tickets go on sale on Friday May 5 (excluding Japan) via local ticket agents. Fan Registration for all North American dates is set to begin Friday, April 28 at 8:00 AM EST.

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album will be released globally on Friday May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single “Sign of the Times,” which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day. The album was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, and is available for preorder at http://www.hstyles.co.uk.

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates

9/19/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

9/20/2017 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

9/25/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

9/26/2017 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

9/28/2017 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

9/30/2017 Boston, MA Wang Theatre

10/1/2017 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall

10/4/2017 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

10/5/2017 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

10/8/2017 Atlanta, GA Roxy

10/10/2017 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11/2017 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

10/25/2017 Paris, France L’Olympia

10/27/2017 Cologne, Germany Palladium

10/29/2017 London, UK Eventim Apollo

10/30/2017 London, UK Eventim Apollo

11/1/2017 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2/2017 Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo

11/5/2017 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

11/7/2017 Berlin, Germany Tempodrome

11/8/2017 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

11/10/2017 Milan, Italy Alcatraz

11/23/2017 Singapore The Star Theatre

11/26/2017 Sydney, Australia Enmore Theatre

11/30/2017 Australia, Melbourne Forum Theatre

12/2/2017 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

12/7/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater

12/8/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater

