John Wiley Price Acquitted On 7 Counts Of Criminal Wrongdoing

Just after 11:00 a.m. the federal court clerk sent a message that there is a verdict in the John Wiley Price corruption trial. The panel had returned to the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, for an eighth day of deliberations.

CBS 11 News reporter Steve Pickett says a note from the jury foreperson alerted Judge Barbara Lynn that after deliberating the evidence the group was still at an impass on four of the 11 counts.

Price was acquitted on seven counts — including mail fraud and bribery — and a mistrial was declared on the remaining counts.

