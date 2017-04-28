Lose Weight While You Sleep! Gym Offering New “Nap-ercise” Classes

Burning calories has truly never been more relaxing thanks to David Lloyd Clubs, a fitness center based in the UK.

These heroes have created a new program they are calling “Nap-ercise.” It’s a 15 minute gentle stretch session, followed by a 45 minute nap, complete with beds, blankets, and an eye mask.

This is not a joke.

While the fool on the treadmill might technically “burn more calories” or whatever, napping in the middle of the day can help you feel better rested and less stressed, leading to a more productive rest of your day. David Lloyd CLubs writes on its website, “The frantic nature of modern life means that few of us seem to get enough sleep, and if you’re a parent, a good night’s rest becomes even more of a luxury. So we’re created a new group class — group napping classes for exhausted mums and dads to help boost their mental and physical wellbeing.”

So far, only one location in the UK is offering the new Nap-ercise classes, but this idea is too good not to become common practice over here, right?

We hope.

Via Cosmopolitan