Moms Vouch Eating This Pizza Will Induce Labor Guaranteed

Locals swear that the Buffalo Wing Pizza at Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar in Charlotte, N.C. is powerful enough to induce labor in any expectant mother who consumes it.

It sounds fairly normal, made with buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese, but patrons have begun calling it “the inducer” for being able to send women straight into the delivery room.

Three friends who live in the area claim to have given birth within hours of eating the pie, including one who says she went into labor mere minutes after consuming a slice. Henley Schmiedel wasn’t due until April 10, but by the end of March was just “done with the pregnancy.” Believing that spicy foods have the power to induce labor, she and her friends ordered the pizza. Lo and behold, she had her baby later that evening on March 31.

Despite the track record of “the inducer,” experts argue there is no evidence to support any specific food has the power to speed up the birthing process. Still, Schmiedel has no plans to move away from Hawthorne’s for future cravings. “The pizza is amazing. It was spicy. It does have a kick to it.”

Via NY Post