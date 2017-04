Meet Jolene the dog. Her favorite toy is a stuffed Gumby doll. Her owner, Emily Crisp, devised a smart plan to have her boyfriend, Ben Mesches, dress up as a real life Gumby. Jolene absolutely loses it! The clip turns from adorable to downright you’ll-want-to-cry-it’s-so-cute.

Jolene’s reaction to the real-life Gumby is perfect. You can see what appears to be pure shock and joy as she sees the living, breathing, giant version of her favorite stuffed toy come to life.