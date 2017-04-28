Roseanne Revival Series in the Works

April 28, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: John Goodman, Revival, Roseanne

Its been close to 20 years since the series went off air.

The news broke out on Friday that a Roseanne revival series is being shopped around Hollywood with all the original cast and producers coming back. The show would only be back for a limited time. According to Deadline, ABC and Netflix are the top bidders. Star and executive producer Barr and fellow cast members John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are reportedly on board. This makes for another revival series show on the way, along with Will and Grace making a comeback and Prison Break next month.

