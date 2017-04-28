Talk About Revenge Prom

Do you have any crazy prom stories?

Does it top this, a couple from Colorado broke up after 11 months 1 week before prom. Maria was dumped by her boyfriend a week before prom by text message and asked for the $95 back for the prom ticket. Apparently he needed cash to take his new girlfriend to a different prom.” How ever you need to get my money back is up to you. I an pick it up, or you can drop it off whichever is convenient for you. I need it today or tomorrow.” How sweet of him to let her know its at her convenience. Maria got her revenge by paying back her ex with 95 dollars worth of pennies. She managed to fill 3 huge jars and even left a note. “Here’s every cent of your $95. Have fun at prom :).” The boyfriend wasn’t to thrilled to receive the pennies but he managed to get back her by taking a picture with his new prom date and the jars of pennies. Check out the pics below.