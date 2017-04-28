The Dallas Cowboys Welcome First Round Draft Pick Taco Charlton

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys…Taco Charlton.

He’s a defensive end out of The University of Michigan. He’s 6’6″ and weighs about 270 pounds. In 2016 he was named first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading Michigan with 9.5 sacks among his 13 tackles for loss. You can read more about his NFL Analysis HERE.

With the 28th pick in the draft, the #DallasCowboys select DE Taco Charlton from the University of Michigan. A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Now for those of you wondering…Taco is not his real name. It’s a nickname that was given to him by his grandmother. His real name is Vidauntae.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys.