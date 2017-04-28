United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Dr. David Dao

The world’s famous passenger has reached a settlement with the world’s most infamous airline for an undisclosed amount.

Doctor David Dao’s legal team announced the agreement in a brief statement yesterday, although terms of the settlement are not being announced. One of Dao’s lawyers, Thomas Demetrio, sung the praises of United CEO Oscar Munoz for his handling of the incident. “Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened…without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago.”

Dao’s lawyers said the doctor from Kentucky suffered a concussion, broke his nose, and lost some teeth during the ordeal. His lawyers continued in their statement saying, “Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers.”

Passengers from Dao’s flight say they were offered up to $800 to relinquish their seat, but we’re pretty sure Dao will be receiving quite a bit more than that.

Via CNN