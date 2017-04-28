Will Google Glass Replace Smartphones? Facebook Says Yes

Google Glass was launched in 2013 and was an utter failure. In fact Fox named it it one of the 5 worst tech products of all time. However according to Facebook, Augmented Reality Glass may make a comeback.

At some point in the near future, we could all be wearing stylish tech glasses that will make us all “smarter and more capable.”

At least Michael Abrash, a scientist who works with Facebook, thinks that’s where we are headed.

“I predict that instead of carrying stylish smartphone everywhere, we’ll wear stylish glasses. Those glasses will offer VR, AR and everything in between and we’l l use them all day,” said Abrash, speaking at Facebook’s annual conference.

When will we start putting these on in the morning the moment we awaken?

Around 2022.

Here’s more on all the things Google Glass will do. I feel smarter already.