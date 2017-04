Black ice cream. Honestly, we’re having trouble wrapping our brains around the idea. Food shouldn’t be black, right? Right.

Little Damage is an ice cream shop out of Los Angeles, who just put a gothic twist on ice cream. It’s black. The flavor is called Almond Charcoal.

Now, we don’t know if this ice cream is actually made of charcoal, but that could the key ingredient that gives it the special color.

Would you ever eat black ice cream? Let’s take a poll.