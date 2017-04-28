Your Dream Wedding Can Now Include Adorable Llamas In Bow Ties!

An animal therapy service is giving you the opportunity to turn your normal, run of the mill, frankly boring wedding into something AMAZING.

Couples in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington now have the option to rent llamas from Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas to be guests at your ceremony, and they will even dress up!

That backdrop tho 😍😍 #GORGEouswedding #weddingdayllama #rojoandnapoleon #brideandgroom #portlandwedding #oregonbride A post shared by WeddingLlamas (@weddingllamas) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:13am PST

The llamas, named Rojo, Smokey, Diego and Jean-Pierre, are officially “pros” at this sort of thing, and are incredibly well-behaved according to the company’s website. “Our animals are ‘pros’ when it comes to parties and special events – always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd! More than just ‘entertainment,’ we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever!”

You may not need any more reason to alter your plans to have a destination wedding in Portland, now, all of the money spent to rent the llamas for your ceremony will go towards funding their Therapy and Education Program.

Via Elite Daily