Your Dream Wedding Can Now Include Adorable Llamas In Bow Ties!

April 28, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: alpaca, animal therapy, bow ties, Cute, funny, llama, Marriage, mtn peaks therapy llamas & alpacas, wedding

An animal therapy service is giving you the opportunity to turn your normal, run of the mill, frankly boring wedding into something AMAZING.

Couples in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington now have the option to rent llamas from Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas to be guests at your ceremony, and they will even dress up!

The llamas, named Rojo, Smokey, Diego and Jean-Pierre, are officially “pros” at this sort of thing, and are incredibly well-behaved according to the company’s website.  “Our animals are ‘pros’ when it comes to parties and special events – always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd!  More than just ‘entertainment,’ we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever!”

You may not need any more reason to alter your plans to have a destination wedding in Portland, now, all of the money spent to rent the llamas for your ceremony will go towards funding their Therapy and Education Program.

Via Elite Daily

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live