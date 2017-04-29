82 Year Old Japanese Woman Spends Nights as a Nightclub DJ

Sumiko Iwamuro spends her days making dumplings, but nights are a different story.

Sumiko Iwamuro is 82 years old who has always loved music since she was a child. It was about 12 years ago when she was picking and choosing all the music at her sons birthday party that she found her calling. Soon after that she enrolled herself in a school for DJ-ing. She then started making her own tracks which consist of mainly techno tracks mixed with some jazz, French chanson and classical music. During WWII Sumikos father was a jazz drummer, she still has a soft spot for jazz. When she was 19 years old, she began helping out in the family restaurant, so she couldn’t pursue a career in music, but she’s definitely making up for lost time now. Sumiko goes by the name SUMIROCK and preforms once a month at DecabarZ, a apopular nightclub in the heart of Shinjuku district. She hopes to one day break into the New York club scene. I guess its never to late to start something new. Check out her beats in the video below.