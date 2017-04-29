Multiple Tornadoes Have Hit Van Zandt County

April 29, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Canton, Eustace, Henderson, Interstate 20, Texas, Tornadoes, Van Zandt

At least two tornadoes, though it could be as many as three total, have touched down in the Van Zandt and Henderson Counties on Saturday night. Canton is the hardest hit area within the Van Zandt county. The other has left a trail of damage in Eustace, a town in Henderson County.

Officials report many injuries and along Interstate 20, east of Canton, there are several overturned vehicles. East Texas Medical Center in Tyler will receive at least 40 patients injured in the tornado and Dallas Fire and Rescue has sent over 15 people to assist.

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live