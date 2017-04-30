Hackers A Threatening To Release ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Early

April 30, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, fbi, hacker, leak, Netflix, Orange Is The New Black, Season 5, The Dark Overlord

It seems like forever since the season finale of ‘Orange Is The New Black.’ We could actually see the release of season 5 before it’s scheduled June 9th release date. A hacker calling themselves ‘The Dark Overlord’ claims to have acquired the latest season in a security breach. They are claiming that unless Netflix pays them an “undisclosed amount of money” they will release the season to the public.

The FBI has been contacted and they are working to stop the hacker. Beyond that not much else is known. We do know that messing with the FBI and Netflix probably isn’t a good idea. Netflix released this statement:

“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

Via UPROXX

