Hackers Have Leaked Episodes From ‘Orange Is The New Black’ And Threaten Other Networks

A hacker, though it is unclear if only one is involved, had made demands that Netflix pay them an “undisclosed amount of money” or they would release episodes from season 5 of ‘Orange Is The New Black.’ Well it appears that Netflix did not pay the hacker known has ‘The Dark Overlord.’

They have since made multiple posts on a twitter page. In one the hacker suggests that they will target another network…

Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017

The FBI is involved and an investigation is underway, but only time will tell what this mysterious hacker has planned. In the mean time you can now watch the first 10 episodes of season 5 of ‘Orange Is The New Black.’ The hacker has said that the rest of the episodes will be released soon.

Via NY Times