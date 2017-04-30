Leeches Are Coming Back To Modern Medicine

Leeches are admittedly pretty gross, and they haven’t been a part of medicine since the 1800’s but they’re making a come back. In Russia leeches are used to prevent stroke and heart disease. Their venom is used as an alternative to blood thinning medication. They’re very cheap too, just under a dollar per leech. Actually over 10 million leeches are prescribed in Russia each year.

They’re also seeing a comeback in the US too. They can be used to heal skin grafts by helping to restore blood flow and they can help drain excess blood from reattached body parts.

They’re still leeches, so don’t worry, your doctor won’t prescribing you any of those slimy worms any time soon.

Via Mashable