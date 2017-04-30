Michael Bay Recreated Stonehenge for Transformers 5, Just to Blow It Up

This is the kinda thing we should expect from Michael Bay.

He’s blown up Chicago, and the pyramids now in his latest installment of the Transformers franchise Michael Bay will blow up the legendary Stonehenge. According to actress Laura Haddock Bay wanted to blow up the real Stonehenge but settled for a recreation instead. “That was one of the best days I’ve ever had.” Haddock said, “I mean the man took a whole crew and cast and unit to Stonehenge and then by the time he had made it down the road, built another Stonehenge just so he could blow it up.” Be sure to keep an eye for the real Stonehenge when Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters this summer.