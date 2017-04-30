Scarlett Johansson Invited Her 72-Year-Old Lookalike To A Movie Premiere

Scarlet Johansson is determined to meet her 72-year-old long lost twin. It all started when a Reddit user posted a picture of his grandmother who, back in the day, looked exactly like Scarlet. The picture made its way to her and she admitted that the resemblance is uncanny. Scarlet posted a video reaching out to the grandmother. In the video she had this to say, “I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She went on to invite her to the premiere of her new comedy, ‘Rough Night’. Check out her full video invitation above.

Via Cosmopolitan