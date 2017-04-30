Texas Rangers Yu Darvish Rescued The Cutest Dog Ever!

Sage only had 24 hours to be adopted before she had to be sent to the pound.

In those 24 hours the Texas Rangers pitcher stepped up to the plate. on Thursday night a tweet was sent out showing a young beautiful pit bull in need of a home, the tweet got around to Yu Darvish after Rangers reporter Emily Jones re tweeted. Within 12 hours of the initial post Sage had a new furever home. Darvish told reporters in the Rangers clubhouse that he’s always been a dog lover and that he grew up with four dogs and Sage is the sixth in his house now. Apparently he wasn’t in the market for a new dog but couldn’t skate the thought of “what’s going to happen to her if nobody picks her up?” I guess the power of social media can be used for good. Check out Yu and his new friend below.