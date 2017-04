Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting pic.twitter.com/f9mYbdvUSK — craig calhoun (@craiglcalhoun) April 28, 2017

The new hero of Twitter is an unlikely one. He’s just your average looking guy on a Toronto bus. Its not what he looks like that makes this man so special, its what he carries with him.┬áThis man brought a 30 gallon drum of Taco Bell Cinnabon frosting onto the bus with him. So far, no one has been able to figure out why this guy would have that much frosting with him. Regardless, this man is now an internet sensation

I will follow him to the ends of the earth. https://t.co/H4Fu72ZmHz — Justyn Howard (@Justyn) April 29, 2017

Stress eating best eating https://t.co/wFVpiCexLJ — Mak-o LesTrada (@lesley_mak) April 29, 2017

@craiglcalhoun @KorpsPropaganda I love the casual hand on it. Like he's making sure it's not going to be grabbed. In case anyone has a secret dolley. — Just Proxy (@tfProxy) April 29, 2017

Via Mashable