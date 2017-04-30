The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Has A Book Out

April 30, 2017 4:34 PM
In 2014 we learned that it was Navy SEAL Robert O’Neil who fired one of the most famous shots in modern history. Now retired, O’Neil has written and published his memoirs, which give a detailed account of the raid on Bub Laden’s compound as well as the moment when he killed the infamous terrorist.

In the book, O’Neil also writes about his impressive 400 mission career with the SEALs. In ‘The Operator‘ O’Neil has some interesting observations about his very unique experience. You can read several excerpts from the book here.

Via UPROXX

