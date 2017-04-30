Will Ferrell Resurrects his George W. Bush Impersonation

Last night was the White House Correspondents Dinner. Last night was also Samantha Bee’s NOT the White Correspondents Dinner.

Samantha Bee, Host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee had her own dinner full of celebrity guests and members from the Society to Protect Journalists. one of the many celebrity guests was none other than Will Ferrell. Only Ferrell came out on stage doing his famous impersonation of George W. Bush. Ferrell walked out on stage in a suit smoking a cigarette asking the crowd, How do you like me now? He spoke for 5 minutes and those 5 minutes were hilarious. Check out the clip below.