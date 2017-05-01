A Man’s Scoreboard Proposal Goes Very Wrong It Hurts

Ouch! Well that was awkward. Let’s admit, although marriage proposals at sporting events aren’t uncommon, they are definitely risky. Our hearts go out to this man who decided to propose to his girlfriend at a Red Sox – Cubs game at Fenway Park this weekend. He so boldly utilized the scoreboard during a small break to pop the question. . . only to have it go horribly wrong. Attendees at the ballpark report that cameras cut away from the couple on the big video board when things started to go south. Whoever was running the cameras probably picked up on the conversation and used it as their cue to divert the audience’s attention to something else.

But it wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to talk about the awkwardness that just occurred as well as share some sympathy for the poor guy. Someone even managed to record a small video of the moments following the proposal, in which the user says the couple in question started fighting. Double ouch!

Unfortunately (or fortunately for the guy), a video of the proposal that took place hasn’t surfaced the internet but it’s probably for the better. We just hope brave souls out there take heed to what could potentially happen with a proposal even if you’re totally sure your partner will say yes.

Holy hell somebody just proposed to their girlfriend at Fenway and I think they said no. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 1, 2017

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017