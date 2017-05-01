TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Dallas Firefighter Shot in Old East Dallas, Gunman at Large

May 1, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Baylor Medical Center, Breaking, breaking news, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, Dallas Police Department, Firefighter, Old East Dallas, Paramedic

A gunman has shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department and remains at large. The Dallas Police Department have described the incident as an active shooter situation. Officers were pinned down by gunfire on the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue next to Dolphin Road. Helicopters have been hovering in search of the shooter. The Dallas police gang unit is also in the neighborhood.

Nearby intersections have been shut down and people are being urged to stay inside. The gunman has been seen with a rifle.

The paramedic that has been shot has been reportedly taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas and is currently in surgery.

More from CBS DFW right HERE.

More updates as the story develops.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live