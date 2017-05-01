Chocolate And Avocado Are Combined To Create This Latest Treat For All Your Basic Needs

May 1, 2017 5:41 AM
The world is obsessed with avocados right now.  And why shouldn’t we be?  Doctors recommend consumption of the slimy fruit because of its health properties, and if we have no avocados, we have no guacamole.  Two points in favor of avocados.

But if you just can’t get enough avocados on your salads or sandwiches, Los Angeles-based chocolatier Compartés has given us all another excuse to eat more of the fruit.  They have created…the avocado chocolate bar.

Do not freak, this is NOT a drill!

This treat is one-of-a-kind, and available for purchase at Compartés boutique in Los Angeles.  However, we all can purchase the chocolate bar through their online store HERE!  They even offer more “healthier”  style treats if you’re not a big avocado fan that include vegan kale, matcha, and blueberry-quinoa.

