According to FACT Mag, Khaled was on the New York set for the Marvel film this past weekend. The “All I Do Is Win” star announced the news on his Snapchat after he finished filming a scene with comic book creator Stan Lee and actor Tom Holland, who will play protagonist Peter Parker.

It’s unclear whether Khaled was given a speaking role or a walk-on appearance. Billboard reached out to DJ Khaled’s reps for comment.